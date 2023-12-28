iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,533,000 after acquiring an additional 242,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

