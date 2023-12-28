iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.29

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 73928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

