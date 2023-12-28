iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.29

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 73928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $726.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.