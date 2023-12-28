iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 518.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.