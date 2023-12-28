iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lifted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

