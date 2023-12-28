iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

