iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

