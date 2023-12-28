iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,091,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

