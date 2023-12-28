iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.32

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.11, with a volume of 33681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

