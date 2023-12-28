JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 129,019 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60.
JFrog Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
