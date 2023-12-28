JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 14,492 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,001,184 shares in the company, valued at $245,741,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

