JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 14,492 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,001,184 shares in the company, valued at $245,741,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.
- On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.
JFrog Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 tech stocks on the verge of major breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.