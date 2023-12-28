JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 316380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.