JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 316380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
