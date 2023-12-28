JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.