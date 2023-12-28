Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 240,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 358,597 shares.The stock last traded at $316.93 and had previously closed at $317.85.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

