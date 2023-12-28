Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 349.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $31,982,802. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

