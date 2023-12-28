Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.74. Kenon shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 1,871 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Kenon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

