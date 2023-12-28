Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

