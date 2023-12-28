Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

