Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Knife River traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 77514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,886,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

