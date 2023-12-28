Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Knife River traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 77514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,886,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.