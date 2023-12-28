Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $204.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

