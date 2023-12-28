Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 552 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

