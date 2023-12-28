Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

PAYX opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

