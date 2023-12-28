Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $359.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

