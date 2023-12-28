Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $451.42 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.14 and a 200-day moving average of $479.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.