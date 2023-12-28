Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

IVV stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

