KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.93.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.75 million. Analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.4297953 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

