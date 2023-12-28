Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $25.70

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $26.32. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 52,057 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

