Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.55

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 71460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

