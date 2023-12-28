Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 50.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 253.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 378,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 271,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $993.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.