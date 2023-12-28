Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.