Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXEO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

LXEO stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

