Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 211,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

