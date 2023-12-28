Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $428.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.85.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Linde alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $411.21 on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $385.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.