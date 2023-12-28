LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of LL opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.