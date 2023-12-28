LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LL opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the second quarter worth $154,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 45.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 3.8% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 284,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

