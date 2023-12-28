Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

