Luis M. Viceira Purchases 2,000 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.