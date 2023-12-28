Luis M. Viceira Purchases 2,000 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 670,130 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 121,835 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.