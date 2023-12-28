Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $513.50

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $513.50 and last traded at $510.61, with a volume of 64933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.59 and its 200-day moving average is $402.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

