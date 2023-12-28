Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.99. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Luther Burbank from $12.75 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $561.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

