Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,259,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,603 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

