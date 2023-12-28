Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

