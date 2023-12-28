Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
