Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

