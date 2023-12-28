Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Price Performance

Shares of MPLF opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Thursday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52.

About Marble Point Loan Financing

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

