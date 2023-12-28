Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MCHX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.13.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
