Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

MCHX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.