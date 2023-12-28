Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

