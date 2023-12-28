MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $26.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -622.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

