MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediWound

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.