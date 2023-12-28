Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Mercer International stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $640.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

