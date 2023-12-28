Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,782 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

