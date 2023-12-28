Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $457.49 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.