Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,360 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 372.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

