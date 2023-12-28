Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,034 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

